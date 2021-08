FR: Jeff Banks, Senior Associate Vice President for University Personnel and Missy Brunetta, Director for Emergency Services, Associate Risk Manager, and COVID Monitoring Lead. In light of the recent order from Sonoma County Public Health requiring that all individuals wear face coverings when indoors in workplaces and public settings, we want to clarify current campus COVID-19 safety measures and outline expectations for all SSU community members. The highly transmissible Delta variant is now dominant nationwide, and we each must do our part to ensure a safe and healthy return to campus this fall. Failure to comply with any of the guidelines outlined below may result in disciplinary action and/or loss of access to campus facilities.