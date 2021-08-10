Cancel
Dixie County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Taylor by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Dixie; Taylor The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19) affecting Taylor and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Steinhatchee River near Steinhatchee (US 19). * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 23.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Monday was 23.8 feet. * Forecast...The river will be very slow to fall and is expected to remain above flood stage for the rest of this week. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Water has flooded all of River Road NE and Ancient Oaks private roads up to 3 feet deep in some areas. All houses and mobile homes now have water flowing underneath. Water is also flooding property and is under some houses on Cooey Island near Palm Street NE.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
