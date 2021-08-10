Tornado Warning issued for Griggs, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Griggs; Nelson The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Binford, or 44 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jessie around 840 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN