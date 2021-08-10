Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griggs County, ND

Tornado Warning issued for Griggs, Nelson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Griggs; Nelson The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Northern Griggs County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Binford, or 44 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jessie around 840 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
County
Griggs County, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
City
Binford, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
City
Jessie, ND
County
Nelson County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy