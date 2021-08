A bridge on a busy northeast Atlanta road will remain closed indefinitely after it was damaged in a fire fueled by a gas leak, officials said. The bridge, which allows Cheshire Bridge Road to cross over train tracks, was damaged in an overnight fire Wednesday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The fire intensified after it ruptured a 4-inch gas main, creating a difficult scenario for firefighters as natural gas continued to fuel the blaze. The flames took around 24 hours to extinguish.