New York Giants reveal uniform lineup for 2021 season

With veteran offensive linemen Joe Looney and Zach Fulton electing to retire, the New York Giants were in the market for more depth in the trenches. With that being the case, the Giants went out and signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Ted Larsen, who featured in just 38 offensive snaps last season as a practice squad player for Tom Brady and Co. Larsen was activated for two regular-season games and the entire post-season, who was simply a reserve and last resort for a unit that performed quite well with Brady at the helm.