Our Netflix Reviews: Soccer fans should kick 'Becoming Champions' onto their playlists

If you are a big sports fan, soccer fan, or a World Cup fan? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then I have a Netflix series that you have to watch. Becoming Champions (2018, Season 1) is a docu-series on Netflix created by Fernando Kalife and Sandro Halphen that profiles each of the eight countries to win the World Cup. Each episode goes beyond the games to cover the backstories and conflicts those teams had to go through to win.