18 COVID-19 patients die at Mercy, Freeman over weekend

Joplin’s two major hospitals reported 18 total inpatient COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; almost all victims unvaccinated.

As of Monday, Mercy Hospital Joplin reported 11 COVID-19 inpatients died of the illness since Friday, and Freeman Health System reported seven deaths since Thursday. Jeremy Drinkwitz, Mercy Joplin president, described the “rough weekend for our caregivers” as one of the worst they’ve experienced throughout the 510 days they’ve been battling the pandemic.

Of the 11 deaths at Mercy, four patients died Friday, another four Saturday and three patients Sunday. COVID-19-related deaths are becoming more frequent in the region; last month, the hospitals were averaging about one death per day, but that is also increasing.

“We haven’t had 11 deaths in a three-day period probably since the pandemic started,” Drinkwitz said Monday. “We had a couple days of three or four deaths, but we’ve never had back-to-back days like this. It’s really sad because some of these patients didn’t battle COVID for a long length of time. They got sick, came in and died. Two weeks ago, they were working at their jobs, and now they’re not here.”

Ages of the deceased COVID-19 inpatients at Mercy Hospital Joplin over the weekend ranged from 44 to 72. Drinkwitz said all of the patients who died were unvaccinated.

“Multiple 40-year-olds, multiple 50-year-olds (died),” he said. “These are people’s parents, people’s friends and people who live here in Joplin that are no longer part of our community.”

A total of 58 COVID-19 inpatients were being treated at Mercy Hospital in Joplin and Carthage on Monday, 19 of whom were on ventilators.

Freeman Health System in Joplin reported the deaths of three COVID-19 inpatients Friday, two Saturday and another two deaths Sunday. Of those, six patients were unvaccinated, officials said Monday.

Record numbers

The significant number of deaths follows on the heels of Mercy’s peak hospitalization numbers, which have continued to shatter previous records over the last few weeks.

Mercy’s COVID-19 census at both locations was broken twice last month, with the first peak level occurring at 63 inpatients July 22 and the second at 81 inpatients July 29. That was a 478% increase since May 27, Drinkwitz tweeted last month.

“It’s up to our community whether they choose to vaccinate, wear a mask and social distance,” Drinkwitz said Monday. “We’re at the tail end of all of these decisions. We’re not as upfront in that decision-making, and it’s a big challenge, and how long we can continue to do this, I don’t know. We would love to stop tomorrow, but unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case for us.”

With the new school year approaching, many school districts, including Joplin, are recommending that students and staff wear masks but are not requiring them. Drinkwitz said he’s nervous to see how the school year plays out.

He cited an outbreak at the Marion School District in northeastern Arkansas, which resumed classes last week. That district said 54 students and 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 900 students and staff in quarantine, as of Friday, according to The Associated Press.

“I have a lot of hesitancy and anxiety, and I think right now they’re not requiring masks for our kids who go back to school,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s a tough decision that needs to be evaluated very thoughtfully. COVID cases in kids are up. There’s been multiple increases in COVID among the children. The good news is many recover and do fine, but they pass it on to the parents, etc. There’s a lot of hesitancy about what’s going to happen in the next few weeks.”

Drinkwitz said many of his health care staff are in anguish, especially now that there’s a “lifesaving vaccine.”

“It’s incredibly challenging, just the amount of work that they have to do and what they have to wear when they take care of COVID-19 patients,” he said.

“When you see people that are similar age to you and you may know them or know of them, and they die, the mental side is very difficult.”