Louis Armstrong House Museum has announced they have reopened for tours. “Things will be a bit different than the last time we were open in March 2020. Tickets must be now purchased in advance and tours will only be offered Thursday through Saturday. Tours will begin every 30 minutes and will have a limit of four visitors per tour. First tour begins at 11:30 a.m. Last tour begins at 3:30 p.m. You can book your tour in advance on EventBrite at lahmtours.eventbrite.com/ In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our staff and visitors, we will adhere to strict social distancing policies and all attendees will be required to wear a mask at all times when inside the Historic House and the Garden. For more information on our reopening protocols and procedures, please check our website at www.louisarmstronghouse.org/visit/ Can’t wait to welcome you back to the Armstrong House—Pops Is Tops!