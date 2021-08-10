Frederick group focused on educating, engaging about trauma establishes online presence

Buy Now Inga James, president and executive director of Heartly House. Staff photo by Dan Gross

MaryLynn Hinde was in a pharmacy last week when she encountered a man yelling at store staff.

Hinde, program and resource coordinator for the Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership, commonly known as SHIP, said her first thought was for the employee facing the brunt of the man’s outburst.

Then, her mind turned to the man. He must have something so difficult inside of him to unleash that anger, she thought.

This type of empathy is at the core of Trauma Responsive Frederick, a volunteer group comprising leaders from local organizations and local government.

The recently launched traumaresponsivefrederick.org outlines the initiative’s mission and offers a variety of resources for community members to further their understanding of trauma.

“This isn’t a feel-good thing,” Heartly House Executive Director Inga James, who spearheaded the initiative, said. It doesn’t simply involve being kind to people and giving them space, but rather educating people on the various types of trauma.

Community leaders established the initiative in April 2020 but didn’t finalize and launch the website until earlier this month.

The initiative brings together a number of county offices, departments and organizations to share trauma-response practices and extend training and resources to the community. James and other initiative leaders hope to facilitate difficult conversations about trauma and its complexities.

Mental scarring, James said, can stem from cultural traumas like racism, collective traumas like the pandemic and individual traumas, which can come from an array of circumstances.

“Everybody responds differently,” James said, later adding that “the source of trauma isn’t necessarily relevant.”

Before the pandemic, James advocated for legislation that would push for Frederick to become what she called a trauma-responsive community — meaning people refrain from making assumptions about those around them and have developed an understanding that trauma can influence behavior, even in everyday interactions.

Then COVID hit, exacerbating the need for informed trauma responses.

“We knew there was going to be a lot of damage done emotionally,” James said.

As time went on, initiative officials recognized the need for sustainability, seeing that the pandemic's toll isn't going to dissipate any time soon.

Recognizing and coping with trauma is also personal for the local leaders.

James suffered trauma as a child and it took time — and learning — before she began to understand the impact it had on her life.

“Maybe I’d be a different person today,” she said.

Hinde, the SHIP leader, said better understanding her own trauma prepared her to help others tap into their struggles. Her work focuses around helping the county’s homeless youth, a population hit hard by the pandemic.

“No one was walking on solid ground, whether they knew it or not,” Hinde said.

As a Frederick city police sergeant who oversees public school resource officers and leads community outreach for the department, Rebecca Carrado knows firsthand how trauma can affect young people. She said it’s difficult to witness the harm trauma can have on children and how they exhibit it — whether in a drawing, through a story or in their behavior.

As a partner in the initiative, Carrado said the department can contribute knowledge of responding to situations involving or causing trauma, and she hopes to gain a better understanding of the psychology of trauma response.

Trauma Response Frederick is volunteer-driven, coordinator and consultant Dr. Rachel Mandel said, and leaders hope to eventually obtain nonprofit status, which would allow them to more easily generate funding independently by accepting donations and applying for grants.

Funding, James said, will be especially useful for increasing community outreach and engagement. The initiative has so far relied heavily on word of mouth and member organizations’ networks for making community members aware of available resources. James said the group plans to launch Facebook and Instagram pages to enhance outreach.