Bathroom ceiling fan believed to be cause of house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Monday, August 9. The call was made to a ranch-style home at 933 Windsor Ave in Fond du Lac. Reports explain that the residents discovered the fire in the ceiling coming from a mounted ceiling fan. Once they had noticed the fire, they immediately called first responders and exited their home. Everyone escaped the house without injury.