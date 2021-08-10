Cancel
Fond Du Lac, WI

Bathroom ceiling fan believed to be cause of house fire in Fond du Lac

By Gunner Teixeira
wearegreenbay.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Monday, August 9. The call was made to a ranch-style home at 933 Windsor Ave in Fond du Lac. Reports explain that the residents discovered the fire in the ceiling coming from a mounted ceiling fan. Once they had noticed the fire, they immediately called first responders and exited their home. Everyone escaped the house without injury.

