Bethlehem schools will require masks in some instances for 2021-22 school year

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has handed down a mandate ordering state employees, including prison guards, to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The response from the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association? The threat of a lawsuit. Union President John Eckenrode called Wolf’s mandate inconsistent because it doesn’t account for family members of inmates, volunteers or outside contractors. At a time where we all need to pull together to eradicate the COVID pandemic, the prison guards are pulling in the opposite direction. Rather than complain and sue, they should gladly roll up their sleeves.