Bethlehem schools will require masks in some instances for 2021-22 school year
Masks will be required for at least some Bethlehem Area School District students when classes begin for the 2021-22 school year. A three-tier plan presented at Monday’s school board meeting does not institute a universal mask mandate in Bethlehem but rather establishes a flexible framework to determine when masks will be required for students and adults. That means rules may at times differ between the high schools and the younger grades based on the rate of cases in schools, the community and other factors.www.lehighvalleylive.com
