Reports: Chucky Thompson, hip hop and R&B producer, dies at 53

WXIA 11 Alive
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChucky Thompson, credited as one of the most influential producers of the hip hop and R&B sound of the 1990s, has died, according to multiple industry reports. He was 53. "It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," his publicist Tamar Juda told Billboard, the publication reported. "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry and the world has lost a titan."

