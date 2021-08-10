Dabo Swinney explains how Bryan Bresee has improved
As a true freshman in 2020, Clemson defensive lineman came in and produced immediately. Now, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sees Bresee elevating his game. In his media availability on Monday, Swinney explained how Bresee has improved during the offseason. Last fall, Bresee relied on raw talent to make plays for the Clemson defense. This year, Bresee has the technique to accompany that natural ability, according to Bresee.247sports.com
