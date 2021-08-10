Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland spray parks, indoor pools to operate on extended schedule

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
The City of Cleveland announced Monday that spray parks and indoor pools at City of of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers will operate on an extended schedule with temperatures projected to be extremely high in the coming weeks.

Due to the high temperatures in the forecast, spray parks will remain in operation until Aug. 22, the City said.

While the spray parks will see an extended schedule, they will only open on days when outdoor temperatures reach 80 degrees or higher, according to the City.

Additionally, the City announced that indoor pools will be open for an expanded schedule effective immediately.

Indoor pools at the City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers will be open 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Indoor pool will be closed on Sunday.

