Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

The Historic Downtown Advisory Board is appointed by the City Council to serve as advocates for the preservation of downtown heritage. By fostering community pride and involvement, stimulating diverse business development, and organizing and maintaining the overall community effort to revitalize Cedar Hill's historic downtown businesses and residences, the Historic Downtown Advisory Board champions the interests of the Old Town, Uptown and Old Town Corridor districts. The board meets the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 4th Floor Admin Conference Room of the Cedar Hill Government Center, located at 285 Uptown Blvd.