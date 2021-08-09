Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

King’s Barbecue Has Been Dishing Out Authentic Virginia Barbecue Since 1946

By Beth
Posted by 
Only In Virginia
Only In Virginia
 7 days ago

We’re no strangers to barbecue here in Virginia. And yet we never tire of learning about must-try spots throughout the state. King’s Barbecue is one such place that promises to impress BBQ enthusiasts of all kinds. Whether you prefer traditional Virginia barbecue or something a bit more creative, you’ll find there’s a lot to love about the menu at this local eatery. Plus, it’s been around for 75 years, so you know they’re doing something right! Curious to learn more? Keep reading to see what’s on the menu!

Attention, all barbecue fans! King's Famous Bar-B-Q has been impressing visitors since opening its doors in 1946.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxH6D_0bMoGEbE00
King's Barbecue / Facebook

Since then, not much has changed, and we wouldn't have it any other way. From the hospitality to the handmade sauce, everything about this local spot prioritizes quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDocB_0bMoGEbE00
King's Barbecue / Facebook

The meat is slow-cooked over oak wood, offering an irresistible infusion of flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KINQE_0bMoGEbE00
King's Barbecue / Facebook

If you plan on visiting this Petersburg establishment, be sure to bring your appetite with you! Portions are generous, and the homemade sides are a must.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EuNvV_0bMoGEbE00
King's Barbecue / Facebook

In fact, the sauce is so popular that the restaurant started bottling it up and selling it so that customers can take home a little bit of King's Barbecue with them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v8Dri_0bMoGEbE00
King's Barbecue / Facebook

And, if possible, you'll want to save room for dessert so you can sample a slice of Kings' made-from-scratch pie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zxkii_0bMoGEbE00
King's Barbecue / Facebook

Have you ever visited King’s Barbecue in Virginia? If so, what did you think about the food? We’d love to hear all about your experiences in the comments below! For more information, be sure to head on over to the King’s Barbecue official website . You can also follow King’s Barbecue on Facebook .

Looking for even more delicious eats? Check out this list of some of our favorite country restaurants in Virginia .

The post King’s Barbecue Has Been Dishing Out Authentic Virginia Barbecue Since 1946 appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 6

Only In Virginia

Only In Virginia

4K+
Followers
417
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Virginia is for people who LOVE the Old Dominion State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Irresistible#Bar B Q#Food Drink#Bbq#Kings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

From Sweets To Southern Cuisine, Virginia’s Newest Food Hall Has A Little Something For Everyone

So many options, so little time. That’s how you might feel upon your first visit to the Dairy Market, Charlottesville’s newest food hall. Featuring a variety of cuisine ranging from pizza to barbecue and locally churned ice cream, this foodie-approved destination is a must-try. Head there with a group of friends or on your next […] The post From Sweets To Southern Cuisine, Virginia’s Newest Food Hall Has A Little Something For Everyone appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

With Wildflower Meadows And Mountain Views, Pippin Hill Might Just Be The Most Beautiful Winery In Virginia

Virginia offers an abundance of vineyards and wineries, and it’s no wonder that it’s been put on the map as a top-rated wine destination. If you’ve never experienced a Virginia winery, you’re truly missing out. One that belongs at the top of your itinerary is Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards. Complete with lush meadows and […] The post With Wildflower Meadows And Mountain Views, Pippin Hill Might Just Be The Most Beautiful Winery In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Originally A 1920s Dining Car, The Virginia Diner Is One Of The Most Iconic Restaurants In The State

The moment you step inside the Virginia Diner, you’ll get the sense that you’re experiencing a piece of history. This iconic eatery first opened inside a former dining car, which was restored to its former glory, renovated, and replicated thoughtfully for one of the most unique dining experiences in Virginia. And that’s just the atmosphere! […] The post Originally A 1920s Dining Car, The Virginia Diner Is One Of The Most Iconic Restaurants In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

The Jefferson Hotel Is Being Called The Most Legendary Place To Stay In Virginia

There are so many unique places to stay in Virginia, from treehouse Airbnbs to yurts in the mountains. But if you’re curious to experience the one hotel that’s been cited as the most legendary place to stay in Virginia, you’ll want to make a reservation at the Jefferson Hotel. Located in the heart of Richmond, […] The post The Jefferson Hotel Is Being Called The Most Legendary Place To Stay In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

The Kettle-Boiled Bagels From Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli In Virginia Are Positively Crave-Worthy

When you think of incredible bagels, visions of New York delis probably come to mind. Yet there are some enticing options here in Virginia as well, and one of the best is a beloved local spot known as Donnie D’s Bagels & Delis. Its famous kettle-boiled bagels are worth driving from almost anywhere and then […] The post The Kettle-Boiled Bagels From Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli In Virginia Are Positively Crave-Worthy appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Don’t Miss The Biggest Fair In Virginia This Year, The Virginia State Fair

Mark your calendars, Virginia! After being postponed for a year, the much-anticipated State Fair of Virginia is back for one of its most festive years yet. Scheduled for September 24 – October 3, this festival promises amusement rides, games, delicious eats, music, and all kinds of fanfare. Head to the Meadow Event Park with the […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Fair In Virginia This Year, The Virginia State Fair appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Not Many People Know About This Animal Sanctuary Right Here In Virginia

While zoos can be impressive and run with great care, there’s nothing quite like an animal sanctuary, where you can rest assured that the animal’s very best interests are protected. Located in Orange County, Rikki’s Refuge is a local animal sanctuary that invites visitors to learn about quality animal care. From peacocks to horses, pigs, […] The post Not Many People Know About This Animal Sanctuary Right Here In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Admission-Free, Maymont In Virginia Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

The next time you’re looking for the perfect day trip destination that won’t cost a penny, we’d recommend a trip to Maymont. Tucked away in Richmond, this beautiful landmark is filled with stunning gardens, wildlife, and a sense of peace. Whether you’re traveling solo or with the entire family, you’ll find there’s something for everyone […] The post Admission-Free, Maymont In Virginia Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

The Ice Cream Scoops Are Piled High At Charm School, A Must-Try Dessert Shop In Virginia

There’s something about delicious homemade ice cream that appeals to all ages. And there’s one ice cream shop in Richmond, Virginia that promises to delight everyone. Charm School Social Club is a relatively new dessert shop that’s made quite a name for itself in the community. Serving beautiful, colorful scoops of ice cream piled high on homemade cones, this business is one that belongs on your radar. Plus the decor of the shop is wonderfully whimsical, adding to the allure of this charming place.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake Has Been Named One Of The Best On The East Coast And It’s Easy To See Why

Smith Mountain Lake is one of the most beloved natural attractions in Virginia. Generations of families have been visiting this beautiful lake as part of their annual vacations, and it’s no mystery why. From the recreational opportunities to the peaceful scenery, charming community, and inviting rental homes, Smith Mountain Lake has so much to offer. Moreover, it has recently been recognized as one of the very best lakes on the East Coast. That’s no small distinction, and we’re honored! Learn more about what you can expect from a trip to the beautiful Smith Mountain Lake.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Virginia In The Early 1900s

One hundred years may not seem like a vast amount of time in the grand scheme of things, yet it’s also true that a lot can change over the years. The photographs below, all taken in Virginia in the early 1900s, provide a snapshot of what life was like in the Old Dominion many decades […] The post 9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Virginia In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

A Virginia Medieval Festival, The Ravenwood Faire Is Scheduled For Its Most Festive Year Yet

Mark your calendars! The annual Ravenwood Faire is scheduled to take place October 15 – 17, 2021, and you won’t want to miss out on your chance to seemingly travel back in time. Complete with live music, delicious eats, fun games, costumes, and all sorts of festivities, this promises to be the fair’s most delightful year yet. Curious to learn more? Here’s everything you can look forward to when you attend the Ravenwood Faire in Northern Virginia.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Surround Yourself With Shenandoah Valley Views At The Positively Stunning Region’s 117 Restaurant In Virginia

One of the greatest parts about dining in Virginia is that it often comes with a view. That’s certainly true of Region’s 117, a delightful lakefront restaurant with the most incredible Shenandoah Valley views. But that’s not all; the menu happens to be just as memorable. Let’s just say you’re in for a real treat […] The post Surround Yourself With Shenandoah Valley Views At The Positively Stunning Region’s 117 Restaurant In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In Virginia

These 6 Virginia Coast Seafood Restaurants Are Worth A Visit From Any Part Of The State

Here in Virginia, seafood is a way of life. The fishing and crabbing industry has supported countless Virginia residents throughout the years, and this aspect of coastal living is still celebrated today. One of the best ways to experience Virginia’s seafood is to pile your plate high with it and fortunately, this isn’t hard to […] The post These 6 Virginia Coast Seafood Restaurants Are Worth A Visit From Any Part Of The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Only In Virginia

Walk Or Ride Alongside The Ocean On The 3-Mile Virginia Beach Boardwalk

The Virginia Beach Boardwalk is one of the most iconic in the U.S. Spanning three miles, this beautiful route is one of the very best ways to appreciate the vibrancy of the city and the natural beauty of the ocean. It accommodates bicycles and pedestrians without the worry of car traffic. Lined with restaurants and […] The post Walk Or Ride Alongside The Ocean On The 3-Mile Virginia Beach Boardwalk appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Feel Like Family When You Dine At White’s Wayside, A Local Virginia Restaurant Where Everything Is Homemade

The origins of White’s Wayside go all the way back to 1929. You’ll feel this impressive history when you step into the Churchville eatery today. Nearly everything you’ll find on the menu is made from scratch, and you can’t help but feel like this cozy restaurant is your home away from home. Here’s everything you […] The post Feel Like Family When You Dine At White’s Wayside, A Local Virginia Restaurant Where Everything Is Homemade appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

A Beautiful Riverfront Park, Machicomo State Park Is The First State Park Honoring Virginia’s Native Tribes

For a fascinating and important perspective of the Native Tribes of Virginia, you can visit one of Virginia’s newest state parks: Machicomo State Park. Established along the banks of the York River, this 645-acre park is as beautiful as it is informative. The park has been designed in collaboration with tribal representatives to celebrate the […] The post A Beautiful Riverfront Park, Machicomo State Park Is The First State Park Honoring Virginia’s Native Tribes appeared first on Only In Your State.
Williamsburg, VAPosted by
Only In Virginia

One Of The Top Restaurants In Williamsburg, Virginia, Le Yaca Is A Charming Bistro That Will Win Over Your Heart And Stomach

There’s something so magical about a French bistro. The food, the atmosphere, music, and a little touch of je ne sais quoi. Fortunately, you don’t have to travel all the way to Europe to experience French dining at its finest. Simply plan a trip to Williamsburg and reserve a table at Le Yaca French Restaurant. […] The post One Of The Top Restaurants In Williamsburg, Virginia, Le Yaca Is A Charming Bistro That Will Win Over Your Heart And Stomach appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Escape To A Tiny House On A Peaceful Virginia Farm For The Ultimate Staycation

There’s nothing like planning a getaway here in Virginia. The options for beautiful accommodations are nearly endless, but today’s offers something truly unique. Set on a peaceful farm, this tiny house Airbnb is charming at every level. This peaceful little retreat includes everything you need for a weekend full of relaxation or adventure, whichever you […] The post Escape To A Tiny House On A Peaceful Virginia Farm For The Ultimate Staycation appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Take A Sunset Dolphin Kayak Tour For An Unforgettably Scenic Virginia Adventure

Virginia sunsets are pretty magical in their own right. But when you add in a paddle trip with dolphins, you’ve got the recipe for a perfect outing. Thanks to Chesapean Outdoors, you can enjoy this very experience right here in Virginia. Sunset Dolphin Paddle Tours are perfect for a romantic outing with that special someone […] The post Take A Sunset Dolphin Kayak Tour For An Unforgettably Scenic Virginia Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 6

Community Policy