King’s Barbecue Has Been Dishing Out Authentic Virginia Barbecue Since 1946

We’re no strangers to barbecue here in Virginia. And yet we never tire of learning about must-try spots throughout the state. King’s Barbecue is one such place that promises to impress BBQ enthusiasts of all kinds. Whether you prefer traditional Virginia barbecue or something a bit more creative, you’ll find there’s a lot to love about the menu at this local eatery. Plus, it’s been around for 75 years, so you know they’re doing something right! Curious to learn more? Keep reading to see what’s on the menu!

Attention, all barbecue fans! King's Famous Bar-B-Q has been impressing visitors since opening its doors in 1946.

Since then, not much has changed, and we wouldn't have it any other way. From the hospitality to the handmade sauce, everything about this local spot prioritizes quality.

The meat is slow-cooked over oak wood, offering an irresistible infusion of flavor.

If you plan on visiting this Petersburg establishment, be sure to bring your appetite with you! Portions are generous, and the homemade sides are a must.

In fact, the sauce is so popular that the restaurant started bottling it up and selling it so that customers can take home a little bit of King's Barbecue with them.

And, if possible, you'll want to save room for dessert so you can sample a slice of Kings' made-from-scratch pie.

Have you ever visited King’s Barbecue in Virginia? If so, what did you think about the food? We’d love to hear all about your experiences in the comments below! For more information, be sure to head on over to the King’s Barbecue official website . You can also follow King’s Barbecue on Facebook .

