NFL

Deshaun Watson back at practice for Houston Texans

By Sportsnaut
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was back at practice Monday for the first time in a week.

Watson missed five practices as he received treatment for ankle and calf injuries, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday.

He returned amid swirling trade rumors and ongoing sexual misconduct investigations by law enforcement and the NFL.

Houston Texans reportedly still trying to convince Deshaun Watson to stay in 2021

Watson was photographed speaking with Texans general manager Nick Caserio just ahead of practice. Houston coach David Culley would only say “nothing has changed” about Watson’s participation in practice.

The quarterback, who is entering his fifth season, was in pads and threw some to wide receivers before exiting the field for the team bubble, per reports.

Watson, who turns 26 next month, reported to training camp on time to avoid $50,000 daily fines. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and/or sexual misconduct, a Houston Police Department active investigation of 10 complaints and a parallel NFL personal conduct investigation.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2021: Patrick Mahomes best NFL player, young stars rise

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension last year but frustration from a losing 2020 season, the trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and not being involved in discussions surrounding the team’s decisions on a new head coach reportedly sparked Watson’s request to be traded.

–Field Level Media

