HGTV's 'Cheap Old Houses' Is a 'Labor of Love' From Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein (Exclusive)

By Anna Rumer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Instagram's most charming home accounts is making the leap to HGTV. Cheap Old Houses, based on the social media phenomenon of the same name, may have started as a "little labor of love" by married couple Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, but it's turned into something so much more for the community that has formed around it.

CelebritiesPopculture

Ty Pennington Reveals New Photo With Fiancee Kellee Merrell After Engagement

Ty Pennington is feeling the love following his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Kellee Merrell. After the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum shared the exciting news in late July that Merrell said "yes" after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the HGTV star returned to social media with a message of gratitude as he shared an all-new photo of himself and his soon-to-be wife.
TV SeriesPosted by
Architectural Digest

HGTV’s Cheap Old Houses Really Hits the Nail on the Head

After more than two decades of shows featuring extensive home makeovers with dramatic reveals, HGTV’s latest offering takes a refreshingly different approach. Based on the popular Instagram account of the same name with more than 1.6 million followers, Cheap Old Houses (which premiered Monday, August 9, on HGTV and Discovery+) stands out for flipping the script of home-design TV shows. Instead of an “out with the old, in with the new” mindset, wife and husband hosts Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein travel the country to visit and celebrate historical homes—all of which happen to be on the market for a maximum listing cost of $150,000.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Bachelorette’ Finale, ‘Cheap Old Houses,’ Final Week of ‘Jeopardy’

Breaking new ground for representation of Indigenous talent on and off screen, Reservation Dogs is a droll comedy about small-town Oklahoma teens breaking bad. Katie makes her pick—or does she?—as The Bachelorette wraps its summer run. A popular Instagram feed that tours inexpensive but impressive old properties has inspired a new HGTV series. Joe Buck closes out Jeopardy!’s transitional season amid news of a permanent host.
TV Serieslaconiadailysun.com

‘Cheap Old Houses’: You’ll Be Rooting to Save All These Properties

Cheap Old Houses, a wholesome property-touring series, based on the popular Instagram account (with 1.6 million followers), showcases beautifully constructed Victorians, farmhouses and everything in between. Creative strategist Ethan Finkelstein and his historic-preservationist wife Elizabeth (above) host, crisscrossing the country in search of diamonds in the rough, all under $150K....
TV SeriesPosted by
centraljersey.com

Cheap Old Houses

The highly anticipated 10-episode series Cheap Old Houses, starring hosts Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, will premiere Monday, Aug. 9, with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The series is inspired by the Finkelstein’s uber popular Instagram feed, which racks up millions of views with images of surprising property bargains that are architecturally intact and available for under $150,000. In each episode, cameras will follow the couple as they tour low-priced older houses across America and ultimately choose which ones to feature on their famous site. During each walk through, Ethan and Elizabeth will share stories of the homes’ historical significance and architectural uniqueness. They will rely on Elizabeth’s background as a historic preservationist as well as the couple’s shared passion for saving old property gems. They also will visit beautifully restored homes formerly featured on their popular Instagram account.
WorldRecordernews.com

Homes in Amsterdam and Fort Plain featured on HGTV’s ‘Cheap Old Houses’

Photo Credit: HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses” is hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. (Screenshot from series) The Capital Region will be in the national spotlight on Monday with the premiere of “Cheap Old Houses” on HGTV. Hosted by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein (the latter a Queensbury native), the show will...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Good Girls’ Star Retta Sets Next Gig With HGTV’s ‘Ugliest House in America’

While Good Girls fans are sad to see the show go, star Retta is already busy with her next gig as she teams with HGTV for the event series Ugliest House in America. The network has just greenlit the show which will tour properties nominated by homeowners who believe their design-challenged home is among the worst in the country. Retta, who is also known for her role as Donna Meagle in Parks and Recreation, will serve as host.
Greenwich, NYNEWS10 ABC

Greenwich schoolhouse featured on HGTV’s “Cheap Old Houses”

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A schoolhouse in Greenwich renovated by a local family will be featured on HGTV on Monday. Gramp’s Old School, originally built in 1850, will be highlighted on Monday’s episode of HGTV’s new show “Cheap Old Houses.”. Father daughter team Richard and Jill Tefft purchased the schoolhouse...
Amsterdam, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

HGTV show ‘Cheap Old Houses’ will feature dreamy fixer-uppers in Upstate NY

Amsterdam, N.Y. — Cheap Old Houses, Instagram’s “most addictive rabbit hole,” is headed to HGTV — and Upstate New York. The Hudson Valley couple behind Cheap Old Houses has shared photos of affordable historic homes on Instagram for years, showing off crumbling mansions, chipping churches and shabby one-family homes with retro curb appeal. Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the property lovers who run the account, have built a fan base of 1.6 million followers around one philosophy:
CelebritiesPopculture

'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Family Just Suffered Heartbreaking Loss

Home Town star Erin Napier reveals she and her family are going through a massive loss following the death of their dog Baker. The home renovation expert shared a photo of baby Helen hugging the elderly pooch. "All dogs go to heaven," she captioned the post. "we (and especially she) will miss baker. thankful for the 12 years he lived."
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Are The Property Brothers Married? Inside The Love Lives Of Drew And Jonathan Scott

It seems like Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott—aka the Property Brothers—are an inseparable pair. But when they’re not working on house flips and expanding their home design empire, the HGTV stars have interesting personal lives of their own. Want to know more about the dashing duo’s love lives? Find out what we know about the Property Brothers’ wives (past and present), as well as their current relationship statuses.
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Richest HGTV Stars: Who Is The Wealthiest Personality On The Network?

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. There’s no denying that HGTV has made home design addicts out of millions of Americans, but let’s not forget that it has also changed the lives of its own on-air talent. Since the mid-1990s, the channel has turned everyday real estate pros and interior designers into world-renowned tastemakers. Popular programs have been a springboard for book deals, product lines, and lucrative licensing agreements. We challenge you to walk into any retail store without seeing Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ faces attached to a piece of furniture, or the names Drew and Jonathan Scott tied to some fluffy throw pillows.
RelationshipsPopculture

'Home Town': The Secret to Erin and Ben Napier's Romance

Home Town stars Erin Napier and Ben Napier may have captured fans' hearts when their show premiered on HGTV in 2016, but they captured each others' long before then. The couple wed in 2008 after meeting at the University of Mississippi when they were both students. Ben and Erin recently engaged in an interview on the At Home With Linda and Drew Scott Podcast, during which they shared how they've kept their romance alive all these years later, per Heavy.com.

