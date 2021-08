The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 346 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 43,962. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 63 new cases were identified on the Big Island Wednesday, with 845 active cases and 21 individuals hospitalized. The increase in coronavirus cases has been expected with more travel and the arrival of the Delta variant in the Hawaiian Islands, though cases on the Big Island are rising faster than anywhere except O´ahu over the last several days.