The Glenwood City Commissioners took action last week to conserve the city’s water supply as the drought continues in much of Minnesota. Much of the state, including Pope County, is experiencing severe drought and some areas are experiencing extreme drought. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) determined that the state is now in a “drought warning phase,” it was announced last week. That designation means the DNR and other government agencies across the state will begin taking steps to conserve water and restricting some water uses, it was stated.