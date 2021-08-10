Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Forecast - Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4VVe_0bMoCwr000

Lows in the lower half of the 70s officially 73 by Daybreak on Tuesday and it will rise to 88 through the day and the storms will be out of here early in the day.

Most of the daylight hours see sun and clouds mixed together. There may be a thunderstorm later at night after around 9, 10 or 11 o'clock at night as some new storms arrive from the west.

We're in this ring of fire pattern where we're on the periphery of the heat dome. And that is a zone where you can get clusters of storms and some gusty winds.

Wednesday will be primarily rain-free with just a slight afternoon pop-up shower thunderstorm chance and then a new chance for storms as the cold front slices into the area later Thursday evening after highs get to around 90 and then a change in the pattern. We're going to be a little bit cooler down to around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s. Southwest winds at 7 to 14 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for late evening/overnight showers & thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe. Lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY : Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat indices in the 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Evening showers and thunderstorms develop. Some may be strong to severe. Highs near 90. Heat indices in the 90s.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Less humid, with highs near 80 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Heat Indices#Severe Weather#Fox47news Website#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Environmentwtae.com

Partly cloudy, chance of pop-up shower

Humidity is still low today and most areas should remain dry with clouds and sun early. As moisture starts to approach, we will see an increase/thickening of clouds by later this afternoon. A front that stalled to our south could allow a shower to pop up mainly south near the West Virginia state line. That moisture will bring a chance for a shower tonight and then a couple scattered showers will pop up around the area tomorrow. A mostly cloudy sky most days this coming workweek with a chance for scattered showers each day.
Environmentwfft.com

Cloudy, humid Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Temperatures fall into the upper 50s Monday morning under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be humid with a stray shower possible. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Android. Temperatures warm into...
EnvironmentClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, comfortable and becoming partly cloudy Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown. Tonight is another spectacular night where it provides comfort for Detroiters still suffering without power. It will be cool and comfortable as high and mid-level clouds gather. Tomorrow will have sunshine and clouds as it becomes warmer with tolerable humidity. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow evening, but a better chance of shower and storm activity arrives midweek.
EnvironmentABC6.com

Partly sunny and pleasant to start the week

A seasonable and comfortable start to the work week with highs today expected to top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. The average high for mid-August is now 82° for the Providence area. Expect partly sunny conditions today and into this evening. Tonight will stay quiet and relatively comfortable with lows in the low 60s. Tuesday looks like a similar day with partly sunny conditions and highs in the low 80s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy