Original Scream Returning to Theaters in October
Filmmaker Wes Craven changed the landscape of teen-aged slasher films back in 1996 with the release of Scream, with that original film slated to be playing in theaters this October in honor of its 25th anniversary and to get audiences in the Halloween spirit. The event will be held on October 10th and, for those who might not feel comfortable heading out to the movies, you'll be able to score the all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Scream, which is slated to hit shelves on October 19th. The new Scream, a sequel in the series, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.comicbook.com
