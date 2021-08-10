Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Original Scream Returning to Theaters in October

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Wes Craven changed the landscape of teen-aged slasher films back in 1996 with the release of Scream, with that original film slated to be playing in theaters this October in honor of its 25th anniversary and to get audiences in the Halloween spirit. The event will be held on October 10th and, for those who might not feel comfortable heading out to the movies, you'll be able to score the all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Scream, which is slated to hit shelves on October 19th. The new Scream, a sequel in the series, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#The Scream#Original Film#Horror Film#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray#The Last House#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Would Consider a First Blood Remake with Adam Driver as Rambo

While it will almost certainly never happen, Quentin Tarantino has expressed some interest in a First Blood remake. Yes, Tarantino has a pitch for the Rambo franchise and it would involve making a much more faithful adaptation to the original novel that birthed the Sylvester Stallone franchise. Tarantino even has actors in mind, with Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Marriage Story) taking over as John Rambo and Kurt Russell (The Thing, The Hateful Eight) on board as Sheriff Teasle.
Moviesbadfeelingmag.com

Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection review: Jason Voorhees comes to Blu-ray in an affordable package

For many horror fans, the arrival of the massive 10-film Friday the 13th box set from Scream Factory last year was a dream come true. The 16-disc Blu-ray set finally brought together the entire franchise in one box set (yes, even the contentious 2009 remake). Yet all that content comes at a price, with the Scream Factory set retailing at $160 (though it’s often been as low as $100 online). For fans who just want an affordable box set of the films without the elaborate packaging and exclusive extras, Paramount Home Video has just released the Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection Blu-ray as one slim-downed collection.
MoviesComicBook

Original Scream Getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for 25th Anniversary

There's a lot to be excited for if you're a Scream fan, because not only do you have an all-new film to look forward to in January of 2022, but the original film will also be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in October, just in time to add it to your collection before Halloween. In addition to the film earning a 4K Ultra HD release, it is also earning a SteelBook release, adding even more excitement for collectors who are planning to add the film to their library of titles. The new 4K Ultra HD release of Scream is expected to hit shelves on October 19th. Pre-orders were not live at the time of writing, but they should be available here at Best Buy in the coming days.
MoviesGamespot

10 Terrible Horror Movie Gimmicks That Are More Snooze Than Scare

Horror filmmakers love a good gimmick. At their best, gimmicks allow directors do something interesting with the story and characters, creating inventive and scary situations. Films such as Candyman, The Ring, and A Nightmare on Elm Street all have simple but highly effective gimmicks--whether it's saying the name of a ghostly killer, watching a cursed videotape, or simply falling asleep. They work brilliantly and have made the movies much-loved classics of the genre.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Paramount Officially Announces Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For October 19th

Paramount Calling Up 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Of Wes Craven's Slasher Classic Scream on October 19th. We kinda already knew this was coming, it was briefly up for pre-order on Amazon before it was taken down. Now Paramount makes it official - Scream is coming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The film set the bar for an entire generation of slasher films on top of three sequels and a new film coming in 2022 from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friday the 13th’ and More Spine-Chilling Horror Movies Worth Buying on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to celebrate Friday the 13th? From paranormal to slasher films, sci-fi, comedy, and romance, horror movies offer up a little something for all kinds of movie fans — but there are a few classics that any horror enthusiast should have in their collection. Below, find a selection of treasured horror flicks starting with “Friday the 13th,” and other horror films such as “Texas Chainsaw...
Moviespopgeeks.com

The Great Muppet Caper Will Return To Theaters Next Week

Normally the Fathom Events we call attention to are US releases of anime films, but I don’t think anyone will mind if we make an exception with this one. Forty years ago the Muppets were at their popular and creative peak, and Henson and pals introduced the sequel to Kermit’s 1979 big-screen debut in response….The Great Muppet Caper.
MoviesComicBook

Original Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Details Unveiled

News emerged earlier this month that an all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of the original Scream would be landing on shelves, with details now having emerged that confirmed what sort of special features audiences can expect on the new disc. As if the film's release on 4K Ultra HD isn't exciting enough, this October will also see the film being screened in select movie theaters for a two-night event, in honor not only of this year marking the film's 25th anniversary, but also to build excitement and anticipation for the upcoming new entry into the series, which is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. The Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is slated to hit shelves on October 19th and will be playing in theaters on October 10th and 11th. The SteelBook anniversary edition is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $24.80. The standard version is available here on Amazon for $29.99.
Moviesderbycityweekend.com

‘Midnights at the Baxter’ returns to Baxter Avenue Theaters

Dune (1984) – July 31. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors 65 and older and children 11 and younger. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit Baxter Avenue Theaters’ website. FOLLOW @DerbyCityWknd on social media: Facebook // Instagram // Twitter.
Moviesramascreen.com

“SCREAM” Returns to the Big Screen on Oct 10 & 11 for Its 25th Anniversary

“Scream,” the iconic 1996 thriller from director Wes Craven, returns to select movie theaters nationwide for two nights in celebration of its 25th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures. Featuring an all-star cast including Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore, “Scream” remains a wildly entertaining experience with its sly humor and sharp, suspenseful filmmaking. “Scream 25th Anniversary” will play in select movie theaters on Sunday, October 10 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Monday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Fans who attend the special event will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the film featuring vintage interviews with Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and more.
MoviesTwinfinite

Only Diehard Fans Can Name These Iconic Horror Movies

Even though the scariest thing of all is growing up and having to deal with life’s numerous challenges, the next best thing is watching a good ol’ horror flick from the comfort and safety of your own living room. Yes, watching scary movies rules, and if you’re not a fan of those things that go bump in the night, then you’d best skedaddle — you’re in the wrong place!
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

“American Horror Story: Double Feature”: Official Trailer Introduces Seaside Horrors in “Part 1: Red Tide”!

The tenth season of the FX series, “American Horror Story: Double Feature” will be broken up into two parts, featuring “one story by the sea” (Part 1: Red Tide) and “one story by the sand” (Part 2: Death Valley). The new season premieres on August 25, and the official trailer for Part 1: Red Tide brings us the very first actual footage from Season 10 today.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Sam Raimi’s EVIL DEAD II

Director Sam Raimi’s 1987 film, Evil Dead 2 is a rollercoaster of cinematic energy. It’s a live action Looney Tunes adventure, a balls-out crazy physical comedy extravaganza which just happens to be a horror sequel. Raimi’s follow-up to 1981’s The Evil Dead, is effectively a remake of that movie with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy