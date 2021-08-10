'Singercise' helping people with autism

A new music program is being offered in Union County, and it's giving people with Parkinson's the chance to make their voices heard.

"Singercise" is a therapeutic music program.

It's meant to help improve speech and swallowing and increase vocal intensity in a social setting.

The class is held each week at the Lewisburg YMCA, and thanks to a grant from the Parkinson's Foundation, it's free.

"The efficacy is just undeniable. Music is good for people with Parkinson's. It's impactful, and it's a major life-changer for quality of life," Said Ashley Suley, therapist.

The class meets every Monday at the Lewisburg Y.

If you can't make it in person, "Singercise" is also offered virtually .