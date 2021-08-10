Keyshawn Davis to return to Norfolk after winning silver medal
Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis is returning home from Tokyo!
The Olympic lightweight boxer beat out other boxers from Armenia, France, the Netherlands, and the Russian Olympic Committee to bring home a silver medal from the 2020 Olympic Games.
Davis knocked out the Olympian from France, won two matches 5-0, and won another split 4-1 decision.
Davis' final match, the gold medal match, happened Sunday when Andy Cruz from Cuba beat him in a 4-1 decision.
Now, Davis is returning home. A celebration is being held at Norfolk International Airport to celebrate the Olympian on Monday night.
Family and friends will be meeting in concourse B around 9:45 p.m. with flags and posters. However, Davis is not expected to arrive until around 11:30, due to a flight delay.
Welcome home Keyshawn, and congratulations!
