Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Campbell, KY

Department of Defense plan will require Fort Campbell soldiers to get COVID-19 vaccination

By Jennifer P. Brown
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 6 days ago

President Joe Biden, who must issue a waiver for the Department of Defense to mandate vaccines without full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, said on Monday he backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s plan to require all U.S. military members to get the vaccine.

This story has been updated.

Fort Campbell soldiers who have not already received the COVID-19 vaccination will soon have to get in line for their shot.

President Joe Biden, who must issue a waiver for the Department of Defense to mandate vaccines without full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, said on Monday he backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s plan to require all U.S. military members to get the vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oz20I_0bMoCPv900
Lt. Col. Mari Groebner, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic nurse, gives Col. Jeremy D. Bell, Fort Campbell garrison commander, his first of two Pfizer vaccine doses Jan. 21 at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. (Photo by Stephanie Ingersoll, Fort Campbell Courier)

“Secretary Austin and I share an unshakable commitment to making sure our troops have every tool they need to do their jobs as safely as possible,” Biden said. “These vaccines will save lives. Period. They are safe. They are effective. Over 350 million shots have been given in the United States alone. Being vaccinated will enable our service members to stay healthy, to better protect their families, and to ensure that our force is ready to operate anywhere in the world.”

Austin issued a memo early Monday regarding mandatory vaccinations for active-duty military. He will seek the president’s approval by mid-September, said John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, clarifying an earlier miscommunication that the vaccine would be required by mid-September.

“To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force,” Austin said in his memo to all Department of Defense employees. “I strongly encourage all DoD military and civilian personnel — as well as contractor personnel — to get vaccinated now and for military service members to not wait for the mandate.”

To this point, Fort Campbell soldiers ‘strongly encouraged’ to get vaccinated

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital administers the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Campbell’s Passenger Processing Center next to Campbell Army Airfield. Soldiers, their dependents, retirees and contractors may receive the vaccine on a walk-in basis between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They may also schedule an appointment online.

As of Aug. 6, Blanchfield personnel had overseen the administration of more than 59,100 COVID-19 vaccines, said Laura Boyd, the hospital’s public affairs officer.

That number includes soldiers, retirees and dependents. The hospital does not provide information about the specific number of active-duty soldiers who have been vaccinated.

Although vaccines have been voluntary based on Department of Defense policy so far, Boyd said, “All employees and beneficiaries are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.”

Fort Campbell has posted several videos on the Blanchfield Facebook page encouraging members of the installation to get vaccinated. Blanchfield commander, Col. Vince B. Myers, was featured in a video last week that noted the hospital was expanding its number of vaccination days to five a week. He also encouraged parents of children who are at least 12 years old vaccinated.

Myers is also taking the pro-vaccine message to civilian communities where Fort Campbell families reside. On Wednesday, he met with members of the Christian County Military Affairs Committee to explain Fort Campbell’s walk-in availability for the vaccine.

Additional information about vaccinations will be available during a live town hall meeting on Blanchfield’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. Tuesday, said Boyd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204jEz_0bMoCPv900

Jennifer P. Brown

Jennifer P. Brown is the founder and editor of Hoptown Chronicle. You can reach her at editor@hoptownchronicle.org.

Comments / 13

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Fort Campbell, KY
Health
Fort Campbell, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Defense Contractors#The Department Of Defense#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pentagon#Dod#Campbell Army Airfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Related
Christian County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Health department sets final vaccination clinics

As public health officials stress the importance of COVID-19 vaccination with the highly contagious delta variant surging across the country and locally, the Christian County Health Department is offering three mobile vaccination clinics over the next month. No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine, which is provided at no...
RetailPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Governor issues new mask recommendations

As the Delta variant surges across the country, Gov. Andy Beshear urged unvaccinated Kentuckians and vaccinated residents with heavy exposure to the public to wear a mask when not in their home. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 escalates in Kentucky and elsewhere, Gov. Andy Beshear strongly recommended Monday that...

Comments / 13

Community Policy