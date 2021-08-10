This Blazers-Pelicans trade is focused on Damian Lillard to New Orleans

The New Orleans Pelicans have had an eventual NBA offseason. Their roster is going to look a lot different during the 2021-22 season than it did after the 2020-21 season. After missing the postseason for the third consecutive year and fifth time in the last six years, the Pelicans are looking to shake things up. The team has a transcendent star in Zion Williamson and it is about time that they start winning some games as there are already reports surfacing that his family does not want him in New Orleans.