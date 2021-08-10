Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

This Blazers-Pelicans trade is focused on Damian Lillard to New Orleans

By Kenneth Teape
NBA Analysis Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans have had an eventual NBA offseason. Their roster is going to look a lot different during the 2021-22 season than it did after the 2020-21 season. After missing the postseason for the third consecutive year and fifth time in the last six years, the Pelicans are looking to shake things up. The team has a transcendent star in Zion Williamson and it is about time that they start winning some games as there are already reports surfacing that his family does not want him in New Orleans.

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Memphis Grizzlies#Lakers#The Miami Heat#The Chicago Bulls#Devonte Graham#The Charlotte Hornets#Portland Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons' Trade Suitors, Damian Lillard, Lakers

The highlight of most NBA offseasons is free agency. This year could be one of the exceptions. Sure, there was a metric ton of money spent, but most of it went to players who stayed put. Those who did seek greener pastures—a group highlighted by Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball—might be a tier or two beneath true needle-moving status.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Warriors, Timberwolves, And Spurs Have Discussed A Trade For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been linked with a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers for a while. It would make sense for him to seek a new destination where he can have a fresh start, and potentially develop into the superstar people thought he would become. It is clear that Ben Simmons is still an All-Star caliber player who would likely still interest many teams within the league.
NBABlazer's Edge

The Hidden Cost of Keeping CJ McCollum with the Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are in an uneasy position in the Summer of 2021. Damian Lillard’s relationship with the franchise is shakier than it’s ever been. They weren’t able to do much in the draft, and so far free agency has consisted of value moves around the edges. Shooting guard...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest on Damian Lillard Trade, CJ McCollum and Lauri Markkanen

The initial flurry of signings and trades from NBA's free agency has had some time to settle, but in the Association, the next league-changing move is always right around the corner. Though some of the biggest names available in the market have found new homes, there are still some high-level...

Comments / 0

Community Policy