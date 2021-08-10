Cancel
Why The Show “Little Voice” Was Canceled at Apple TV+

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
Cover picture for the articleNetflix might still be well ahead of other streaming sites when it comes to canceling shows, but it would appear that Apple TV+ is starting the trend since it just confirmed that there won’t be a second season for Little Voice. Some might want to call this unfair and others might want to think that it’s a way to silence stories that aren’t big and bold and play the most common denominator, but the truth is that if a story isn’t big and bold to start with it’s not a guarantee that it’s going to touch the right spot that will allow it to continue. The effort to turn this show into something that was NOT all about Sara Bareilles, who is an executive producer, was a valiant effort, but it obviously didn’t have the desired effect. Trying to play on the era of the singer/songwriter and finding your voice and using it is all well and good and does make for a touching story, but there are times when it becomes a little tiring since like many trends it depends on the interest of the fans.

