‘American Idol’ Winner Nick Fradiani Will Judge “Mash-ville” Song Contest

By Catherine DiMeglio
talentrecap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom contestant to judge: the season 14 winner of American Idol will judge the “Mash-ville” song contest. Nick Fradiani is set to judge the songwriters at Mashpee Commons on August 14. In this competition, contestants will have through Sunday to submit one or more original songs. Created by the Steeple Street Music Academy, Fradiani will also perform at the event.

