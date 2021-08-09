CSU Study: Masks, Handwashing Protected Workers Before Vaccinations

Despite a large heterogeneity in Spike-specific antibody levels, most individuals remain seropositve for at least one year after infection. One year after infection by SARS-CoV-2, most people maintain anti-Spike antibodies regardless of the severity of their symptoms, according to a study with healthcare workers co-led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health(ISGlobal), the Catalan Health Institute(ICS) and the Jordi Gol Institute (IDIAP JG), with the collaboration of the Daniel Bravo Andreu Private Foundation. The results suggest that vaccine-generated immunity will also be long-lasting.