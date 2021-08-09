Disturbance Nearing The Leeward Islands

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 60.1 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across the southern Leeward Islands later tonight, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.