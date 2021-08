Thomas Tuchel was pleased to see Chelsea beat Arsenal to make it three wins from three in pre-season on Sunday afternoon. It ended 2-1 at the Emirates after Kai Havertz returned to the side and netted in the first-half with an excellent finish into the roof of the net. Tammy Abraham sealed the win after slotting home from the edge of the box, restoring the lead after Granit Xhaka equalised with a header just after the hour mark in north London.