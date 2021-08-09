US military introduces mandatory corona vaccination for soldiers
For soldiers of the US armed forces, a vaccination against the corona virus should apply no later than September 15. This came out of a letter from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday. If vaccinations were to gain regular prior approval from the responsible US agency, the FDA, mandatory vaccination could be introduced sooner, Austin said. More than 1.3 million soldiers serve in the United States armed forces, of which about 1.05 million are already fully vaccinated, according to Pentagon data.communitynewscorp.com
