US military introduces mandatory corona vaccination for soldiers

Cover picture for the articleFor soldiers of the US armed forces, a vaccination against the corona virus should apply no later than September 15. This came out of a letter from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday. If vaccinations were to gain regular prior approval from the responsible US agency, the FDA, mandatory vaccination could be introduced sooner, Austin said. More than 1.3 million soldiers serve in the United States armed forces, of which about 1.05 million are already fully vaccinated, according to Pentagon data.

Militaryweareiowa.com

Yes, the US military has mandated some vaccines since the Revolutionary War

In late July, President Joe Biden announced he would be directing the Department of Defense to work on a plan to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military. “This is particularly important because our troops serve in places throughout the world—many where...
Public HealthCNET

Pentagon will require COVID-19 vaccine for US military by Sept. 15

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Members of the US military will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept 15. That comes from a memo Monday from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin telling troops he'll seek the president's approval to make vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or sooner if a vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Air Taliban: Fighters seize $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment - while taking to the skies in captured Russian choppers as advance approaches outskirts of Kabul

Taliban fighters today seized $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment as they took to the skies in captured Russian choppers amid their advance through Afghanistan. A series of videos being shared on social media show insurgents flying the Kremlin-made mi-17 aircraft around the city of Kandahar, with...
Healththeedgemarkets.com

Duterte retained US military deal as ‘concession’ for vaccines

(Aug 3): Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said U.S. vaccine donations convinced him to keep a military deal between the two long-time allies that forms a key part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to counter Chinese influence in the region. At a late Monday briefing, Duterte said he agreed to continue...
Public Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

Vaccination made mandatory for return to office in the US

With employers considering to return their employees to work from the office, the renowned epidemiologist Dr. Celine Gounder, emphasized the importance of having a vaccinated workforce. In an interview, Dr, Gounder mentioned vaccination as the only way out of the pandemic. She also states that the calculation will differ for...
Healthhngn.com

US Military Officials to Require Vaccination Among Staff by September 15

The United States military will start requiring its staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus after the Pentagon announced a deadline of September 15 in a memo by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The mandate affects all Department of Defense employees and could have an earlier deadline depending on the developments...
Public Healthpulmonologyadvisor.com

US Military Members Must Get COVID-19 Vaccine by Mid-September

HealthDay News — All members of the U.S. military must get a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-September, the Pentagon announced Monday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that the deadline could be moved up if the vaccine receives final approval sooner from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or if infection rates continue to rise. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” full FDA approval, “whichever comes first,” Austin said in his memo, which was released on Twitter.
Presidential Electioncommunitynewscorp.com

Republicans ask for Biden’s military help in fight against Taliban

In light of the Taliban’s rapid advance, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on the US government to immediately step up support for Afghan security forces. Unless President Joe Biden “quickly changes course, the Taliban is on course for a major military victory,” McConnell warned. Biden had to promise more aid to Afghan forces “immediately”, including continued air support after the US troops withdrew on August 31, he demanded.
Militarywutqfm.com

Afghanistan updates: Pentagon calls Taliban advances ‘deeply concerning’

(WASHINGTON) — The State Department will begin reducing its staff levels at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and the Pentagon is sending in troops “as we speak” to help facilitate those departures, the agency said Friday, as Taliban forces advance on more provincial capitals. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby wouldn’t...
Militarynorthwestgeorgianews.com

US boosts troops in Afghanistan in bid to secure Kabul airport

Washington — The United States is boosting its troop numbers in Afghanistan to 6,000 after the Taliban reached Kabul. The State Department and Department of Defense said they were aiming to secure Kabul's airport for the safe departure of US and allied personnel. "Over the next 48 hours, we will...
Aerospace & Defensecommunitynewscorp.com

Air force planes fly to Kabul for evacuation on Monday

According to a press report on Monday, A400M military carriers from the German Air Force will travel to the Afghan capital to evacuate staff from the German Embassy in Kabul. The German newspaper Bild am Sonntag (BamS) reports that these machines, which offer the highest level of protection, should get Germans out of the country safely.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban declares victory in Afghanistan – US troops evacuating thousands of Americans from surrounded airport

The Taliban seized control of the city of Kabul, the capital of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, on Sunday and declared the war in Afghanistan is over. The Department of Defense said, in an emailed statement shared with American Military News, At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission-focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control.”
Florida StateKWTX

Florida Congressman raises concerns with military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. military is moving forward with plans to require all members to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Sept. 15. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says this new requirement is critical to maintaining military readiness, and President Joe Biden supports the measure. Supporters say this new...

