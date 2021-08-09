US military introduces mandatory corona vaccination for soldiers

The Taliban seized control of the city of Kabul, the capital of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, on Sunday and declared the war in Afghanistan is over. The Department of Defense said, in an emailed statement shared with American Military News, At present we are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission-focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control.”