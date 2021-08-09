Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Vulcan Materials vs. CRH: Which Infrastructure Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an infrastructure spending bill inching closer to passage in Congress, companies operating in the infrastructure space should benefit. Hence, we expect prominent building materials manufacturers CRH (NYSE:CRH) and Vulcan Materials (VMC) to benefit from the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.CRH plc (CRH) in Rathfarnham, Ireland, and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) in Birmingham, Ala. are two popular companies in the building materials industry. CRH manufactures and distributes a wide range of architectural, infrastructure, and construction products for infrastructure, housing, and commercial projects worldwide. It also offers network access products, paving, and construction services, and serves governments, contractors, homebuilders, homeowners, and sub-contractors. VMC produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix and concrete, and cement primarily in the United States.

