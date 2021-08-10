Cancel
Wildlife

New Carnivorous Plant Discovered in North America – Balances Trapping Prey and Being Pollinated

By University of Wisconsin-Madison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBotanists at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of British Columbia have discovered a new carnivorous plant in western North America. Triantha occidentalis makes its home in wetlands and bogs from Alaska to California and inland to Montana. In the summer, it shoots up tall flowering stems coated with sticky hairs that trap small insects like gnats and midges. The scientists discovered that the plant acquires more than half of its nitrogen by digesting these ensnared insects, a welcome treat in its nutrient-poor habitat.

