Resonant Modes: Long-Period Oscillations of the Sun Discovered

scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen years of data from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory combined with numerical models reveal the deep low musical notes of the Sun. These motions were measured by analyzing 10 years of observations from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). Using computer models, the scientists have shown that the newly discovered oscillations are resonant modes and owe their existence to the Sun’s differential rotation. The oscillations will help establish novel ways to probe the Sun’s interior and obtain information about our star’s inner structure and dynamics. The scientists describe their findings in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

scitechdaily.com

#Earth#Oscillation#Sdo#Astronomy Astrophysics#Mps#Helioseismic#Magnetic Imager#Hmi#Poles#Nso#Gong
