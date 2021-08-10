Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside County through 700 PM PDT At 620 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Desert Center, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous driving conditions due to sudden very strong wind gusts and low visibility in heavy rain. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Desert Center. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 105 and 121. CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 6. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH