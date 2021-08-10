Cancel
Tennis

Sports briefs

Sonoma Index Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCYO Basketball: Player registration is now open for the St. Francis CYO basketball program for grades 3-5 and 6-8; registration closes Sept. 5. Potential coaches can register online as well; all new coaches must have fingerprints and video training done by Oct. 1; experienced coaches must do video training by Oct. 1. Practices begin Nov. 1 with the season starting on Dec. 4. See stfranciscyobasketball.sportngin.com for registration links and schedules.

NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
TennisSonoma Index Tribune

It’s time to join the team

You really need to join the golf team. And I don’t just mean so you can learn an awesome sport and practice three times per week on a world-class course and compete with other local schools and make new friends and learn personal homeostasis and empathy and set goals and have a ton of fun.
orangemedianetwork.com

Beaver Softball head coach, signees have successful Olympic run

Oregon State Softball Head Coach Laura Berg earned her fifth Olympic medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games (delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic), while 2021 Beaver signee Tarni Stepto made her Olympic debut. Team USA finished second in the 2020 Tokyo Softball Championship after losing to Japan in...
Sportshockeyjournal.com

Recruiting: Why these players are the USA’s top uncommitted ’04s

Earlier in the week, I chronicled all of the 2004-born commitments throughout the country and analyzed which college programs have the best classes among recruits in the birth year. With 125 players in the `04 birth year now having committed to a Division 1 college program, many of the best...
College Sportssportswar.com

The rights are with home teams.

So what the GOR gives the ACC is the rights to all ACC team home events. When playing on the road, whomever is the home team has the rights. That's why when UVA played at Indiana it was on the BTN.
Basketball247Sports

Kyle Filipowski set to compete in USA Basketball 3x3 FIBA World Cup

Four-Star 2022 forward Kyle Filipowski will begin his involvement with USA Basketball next week, joining the men’s team that will represent the USA at the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup. Joining the Duke verbal commit on the team will be Eric Dailey Jr. (IMG Academy/Tampa, Fla.), Gradey Dick (Sunrise Christian Academy/Wichita, Kan.), and Keyonte George (iSchool of Lewisville/Lewisville, Texas).
Swimming & Surfingsuburbanonesports.com

North Penn's Harkrader to Compete in Water Polo at Gannon

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, North Penn senior Matt Harkrader was recognized for committing to continue his water polo at Gannon University. Matt Harkrader – Gannon University (Water Polo) Major: Sports management. Final list of colleges: Gannon, Mount St. Mary’s, Washington & Jefferson. Reasons for choosing Gannon: “I loved their...
Sportsradionowindy.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Set To Race All 3 Olympic 100m Medalists After Team USA Suspension

Things are finally looking up for track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson. After being suspended from Team USA over a positive marijuana test heading into the 2020 Olympics, the athlete now has a second chance and is able to redeem herself at the upcoming Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon where she’ll race against all three 100m Olympics medalists, Team Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson.

