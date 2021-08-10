Sports briefs
CYO Basketball: Player registration is now open for the St. Francis CYO basketball program for grades 3-5 and 6-8; registration closes Sept. 5. Potential coaches can register online as well; all new coaches must have fingerprints and video training done by Oct. 1; experienced coaches must do video training by Oct. 1. Practices begin Nov. 1 with the season starting on Dec. 4. See stfranciscyobasketball.sportngin.com for registration links and schedules.www.sonomanews.com
