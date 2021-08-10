Cancel
Des Moines County, IA

Heat Advisory issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Jefferson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Van Buren; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, southeast Iowa and northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

