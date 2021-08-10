French Words: Learning French on Instagram

After clashing with superiors in Paris’ criminal investigation department, Captain Antoine Verlay (Nicolas Gob) lands at the OCBC, a fictional unit charged with solving art crimes. Because Verlay knows nothing about art, his boss, Alexandre Pardo (Benjamin Egner), enlists the help of Florence Chassagne (Eléonore Bernheim), an art historian who works at the Louvre. The two get off to a rocky start. Verlay is not interested in learning anything about art, hoping he can work his way back onto the crime unit, while Chassagne resents Verlay’s dismissal of her expertise and his arrogant attitude. No doubt that they are meant for each other. But getting there will be like, well, watching oil paint dry.