French Words: Learning French on Instagram
The hugely popular @frenchwords Instagram account does what you might imagine: shares French words, or phrases, with their English translations alongside. The feed is also peppered with appealing photos of Paris and France. The account is run by the enigmatic French couple Julien and Claire Azarian, who live in the suburbs of Paris with their growing family. We sat down with Julien for this exclusive Q&A to bring you the people behind the words.hipparis.com
