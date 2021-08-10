Cancel
Dixie County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 345 AM EDT. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to 18.3 feet on Tuesday morning of next week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, The boat ramp at the end of NE 967th Street may flood. Water begins to flood Vicky Guynn Way in Lafayette County. In Gilchrist County, flooding affects areas between the river and NW 72nd Way. Flooding expands considerably around NW 73rd Way and NW 82nd terrace. Much of NW 6th street is flooded. Residences begin to be affected near SW 77th Avenue. In Dixie County, water overspreads the bank at Turner Point, flooding the boat access area and the backyards of several residences near the river.

alerts.weather.gov

