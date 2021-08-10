Cancel
Disney Seeks to Move ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit from the Courts

By Rachel Franko
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA legal battle is currently going on between Disney and Scarlett Johansson over the dual release of Black Widow on Disney+ and in theaters. Johansson has filed a lawsuit, stating that Disney’s decision to release the film on Disney+ (in addition to theaters) constituted a breach of her contract. The actress has said that her bonuses were tied to the box office performances, meaning that the Disney+ debut may have greatly reduced her earnings. Disney has issued a response, defending its position, as the parties go back and forth in the lawsuit. And now we’ve got another update regarding the situation.

