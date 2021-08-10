PHOTOS: First Look at the Muppets Haunted Mansion Special Coming to Disney+!
That’s right, it may be August, but the Halloween festivities have kicked off in Disney World! Main Street, U.S.A. is all decked out in Mickey wreaths and fun pumpkins, a ton of creepy merch just dropped, and BOO Bash After Hours event starts tomorrow! It’s the perfect time to get in the spirit, and what’s spookier than the Haunted Mansion?! Earlier this year we told you about a Haunted Mansion crossover with the Muppets, and we have a first look at the special!www.disneyfoodblog.com
