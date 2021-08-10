PAX Australia 2021 is cancelled

PAX Australia 2021 has been cancelled, marking the second year in a row the event has lost its physical version due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The PAX Aus team has made the difficult decision to cancel PAX Aus 2021," reads the official announcement. "At the start of the year, the team was optimistic that we'd all be able to come together in person this October, but due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19 in Australia, this is no longer possible."