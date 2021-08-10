Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

NBCU Tokyo Olympics: Prime Viewership Down 42% From 2016 Rio Games

By Wayne Friedman
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

Continuing an alarming trend starting on its first night, the 17 days “2020 Tokyo Olympics” event on NBCUniversal networks ended its run down a massive 42% from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics event, averaging 15.5 million prime-time viewers. Data here is “total audience delivery,” per NBCU, according to Nielsen and...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Olympics#Summer Olympics#Nbcu Tokyo Olympics#Adobe Analytics#Nbcolympics Com#Nbc Sports#Pyeongchang#Usa Network#Cnbc#The Golf Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

Many people may have considered cutting the cable cord, but for that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
TV ShowsCNET

How to cut the cable cord in 2021

The cable box may be a familiar part of your household, but it's time to kick it to the curb. You don't need cable to watch all of the TV shows, movies, news and sporting events live or on-demand. And if you're used to your cable box's DVR, live TV streaming services offer cloud DVRs of their own that work in the same way, no box required. All you need to cut the cord is a good internet connection and the apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The best photos from the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games take place between July 23 and August 8 in and around Tokyo, Japan. With 33 sports at 339 events across 42 venues, the Games are documented by hundreds of photographers from around the world, including Chicago Tribune’s Brian Cassella. Here are some of the best images from this year’s Olympics to date. ©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed ...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

NBC Olympics Selects Comcast Technology Solutions To Manage And Deliver Multi-screen Assets Across NBCU Digital Properties During The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

STAMFORD, Conn. and DENVER, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, and Peacock selected Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multi-screen video management and delivery for its production of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which is taking place from July 23 - August 8, 2021. The announcement was made today by Bart Spriester, Vice President and General Manager of Content and Streaming Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions, and David Wilburn, Vice President, Technical and Digital Operations, NBC Sports Group.
SportsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Breanna Stewart is primed for Olympic gold, in Tokyo and future Games

SAITAMA, Japan — Breanna Stewart has it all figured out. She was a first-time Olympian in Rio at 21. The one-year delay in staging the Tokyo Games puts her at 26 now, and she’d be 29 at Paris in 2024. Doing the math, she calculated she can not only match teammates Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird by playing in five women’s Olympic basketball tournaments, but can outdo them in one respect: She would be younger in her fifth Games than Taurasi, 39, and Bird, 40, are here.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Sharing videos on social media from Tokyo Games is not allowed -IOC

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharing videos from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on social media is not allowed, even for athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday as it looked to protect broadcasters’ rights. Jamaican double gold medallist sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah was blocked briefly from Instagram on Wednesday after...
Golfchatsports.com

After surprise Olympics in Rio, Aditi Ashok back in contention in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan – With back-to-back rounds of 68 at Olympic Golf Club in Rio, Aditi Ashok’s life was changed forever. Although the then-18-year-old would go on to tie for 41st at the 2016 Olympics those rounds, and her place among the game’s best players on the biggest stage, made women’s golf a headline sport in India.
SportsPosted by
Deadline

NBC Olympics Coverage Sees Slight Dip In Viewers From Previous Tuesday, Continues To Fall Behind Rio Games

NBC’s Tuesday evening coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw Simone Biles, who withdrew from the women’s all-around, return to win a bronze medal on the balance beam. Biles’ return to the podium marked another win for the U.S. team, but failed to bring viewership and ratings to new levels. In overnight ratings, NBC’s evening programing aired to 14.6 million viewers and gained a 3.0 rating in the 18-49 demo. While Tuesday saw an increase in viewers and stable ratings from Monday night (13.7M, 3.0), it dipped 2% in viewers and five tenths in ratings from the previous week. While the...
SportsPosted by
TheConversationCanada

From outlier to Olympic sport: How skateboarding made it to the Tokyo Games

If organizers could script skateboarding’s Olympic debut, they’d likely change very little about what unfolded in Tokyo. Hometown skater Yuto Horigome, who honed his craft on the streets of Tokyo, won the discipline’s inaugural gold medal in the men’s street competition. The next day, 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya won Japan’s second skateboarding gold, finishing atop the podium in women’s street style to become the nation’s youngest ever Olympic gold medallist and the third youngest in the history of the Games. And the Japanese domination continued in the women’s park event, when Sakura Yosozumi took the gold and 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki won silver. Many...
SportsSporting News

The top ten Australian moments from the Tokyo Olympic Games

As the Tokyo Olympics come to an end, it's time to look back at the top ten Australian moments after an incredibly successful Games for our athletes in green and gold. Australia finishes its campaign in Tokyo with 17 gold medals, the equal most of any Olympic Games along with Athens 2004.
Sportsngscsports.com

Team USA Brings Home Silver From Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

YOKOHAMA, Japan — The U.S. fell short in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel in the gold medal game of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, leaving nine runners on base in a 2-0 loss to host Japan at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Team USA finished the tournament with a 4-2 record and brought home the silver medal.
MLBYardbarker

Royals TV viewership down slightly from 2019, amid larger MLB ratings drop

Viewers haven’t quite returned to baseball yet. Baseball is back for a full-season this year, but the television viewers have not quite returned, according to a report from Maury Brown at Forbes. He analyzed television ratings from the first-half of the MLB season and found that while ratings are up 2 percent from last year’s 60-game shortened season, they’re still down 12 percent from the last full baseball season in 2019. All but six teams (not including Toronto, which is not included in Nielsen ratings) have suffered a ratings decline from 2019 this year, including the Royals, who are down about 2 percent from the last full MLB season. On average, about 39,000 TV households are tuning into Royals games this year, down from 40,000 in 2019. Those ratings do not reflect streaming numbers. Sinclair Broadcasting purchased the Fox Sports family of regional sports networks, including Fox Sports Kansas City (FSKC) in 2019 and re-branded them, with FSKC now known as Bally Sports Kansas City.
Sportssandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Winners and losers from Tokyo Olympic Games

TOKYO — After nearly three weeks of competition, assessing the winners and losers from the Tokyo Olympics:. Volunteers: They put on a good face and exhibited omotenashi, the Japanese culture of hospitality amid an Olympic Games they clearly (and understandably) didn’t want to happen. Volunteers are the lifeblood of an Olympics, and usually by week two they’re starting to get cranky. Not in Japan. They smiled and bowed to the bitter end.
Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Column: Good start in Rio, Olympic golf hits stride in Tokyo

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Her heart rate hit its peak only when Nelly Korda stood on the Olympic podium, not when she had a putter in her hand with a gold medal hanging on every shot. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
MLBPosted by
Deadline

Tokyo Olympics Fall To All-Time Summer Viewership Low For NBC; Closing Ceremony Craters In Early Results

NBC likely will never admit it, but the Comcast-owned network must be so relieved that the Tokyo Olympics is finally over. Just over 24 hours after the 17 days of the pandemic-delayed Games of the XXXII Olympiad wrapped up, the network is trying to put a golden spin on losing results. Insisting that its small screen dominance and streaming data during the past two weeks were a winner, NBC also has revealed that it averaged 15.5 million primetime viewers since the lackluster Opening Ceremony on July 23. Now, in today’s era of declining viewership, and looking at 2021 so far, 15.5 million...
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

Research: Peacock Olympic strategy wins for NBCU

Findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s study about the Tokyo Olympic Games reveals that NBCUniversal’s strategy of placing key Olympic coverage on its new Peacock AVoD service appears to have paid off for both NBCU and its advertisers. Peacock’s Olympic viewers had good news for advertisers. According to Hub’s study, 2021...
NFLmediapost.com

Did NBC Earn Promo Value From Tokyo Olympics?

Beyond the usual, typical hype, what did NBC get from all those NBC TV program and movie promos during the Tokyo Summer Olympics? We have yet to see the concrete results. The best results so far came from a one-minute long, overarching, sensitive-looking NBC promo touting new and old prime-time shows. It pulled in 362.9 million impressions, airing 309 times over the two-week period of the event, according to iSpot.tv.

Comments / 0

Community Policy