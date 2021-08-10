Cancel
Cuthbert, GA

Randolph Co. Schools closing for a week due to COVID-19

By Leonard Hall
WTVM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Randolph County School System is closing its schools for a week due to COVID-19 concerns. Superintendent Dr. Tangela Madge said, in a post on the district’s website, five students have tested positive for COVID-19. Four are Randolph-Clay High School students and one is a Randolph County Elementary School student. The superintendent added that it appears the students contracted the virus outside of the school setting.

