Compact SUVs are popular around the world. VW Tiguan (test) or Toyota RAV4 (test) are indispensable for manufacturers. If you want to stay fit for the future in this segment, electrify your range: Volkswagen is now selling the VW ID.4 in Europe, the USA and China. Toyota will follow suit with the bZ4X in 2022. And soon, the Tesla Model Y will be a serious electric competitor. These three examples are exemplary of the boom in a vehicle class. Battery-electric compact SUVs are the new international standard for the car itself. Can the VW ID.4 set the standard?