Pair of Foxcroft Academy alumni earn top honors at Pony Pride 5K

DOVER-FOXCROFT — Following a year’s absence, Foxcroft Academy graduates, community members and visitors to the region kicked off the Saturday of Foxcroft Academy Alumni Weekend by running in the 24th Pony Pride 5K. Now for the fifth time, on Aug. 7 the course started in front of the main school building, traveled across several streets in town as well as a trail before concluding with over a half a lap on the track to end at the finish line.