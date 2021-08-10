Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Pair of Foxcroft Academy alumni earn top honors at Pony Pride 5K

By Staff, Piscataquis Observer
observer-me.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER-FOXCROFT — Following a year’s absence, Foxcroft Academy graduates, community members and visitors to the region kicked off the Saturday of Foxcroft Academy Alumni Weekend by running in the 24th Pony Pride 5K. Now for the fifth time, on Aug. 7 the course started in front of the main school building, traveled across several streets in town as well as a trail before concluding with over a half a lap on the track to end at the finish line.

observer-me.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover-foxcroft, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Local
Maine Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Hanson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pony#Foxcroft Academy Alumni#Brunton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy