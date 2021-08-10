Changes Ahead in Automotive OTA Software Updates
Over-the-air capabilities are a core function that auto OEMs require to manage their increasingly software-defined cars. The automotive over-the-air (OTA) software market has seen big changes in the last year. The major auto OEMs are pushing hard to deploy OTA to connected cars. New regulations for both OTA and cybersecurity will be required and provide guidance on how and what needs to be done for deploying and managing ongoing OTA.www.eetasia.com
