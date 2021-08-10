Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

‘Super senior’ Leah Clayton ready for return to normalcy for CU Buffs volleyball

By Pat Rooney
buffzone.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the opportunity to stick around became available, there was no hesitation from Leah Clayton. Given the entirety of her volleyball experience so far at the University of Colorado has been a season on the sideline and the hurdles-at-every-corner pandemic season, Clayton didn’t give it a second thought. When the NCAA announced that all student-athletes would be eligible for an extra season as a sort of compensation for the 2020-21 pandemic year, Clayton jumped on board.

www.buffzone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Senior#Cu Buffs#Covid#The Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football loses another top recruit, a 5-star CB

The Ohio State football program has lost its second recruit in the last week. This time, it’s a five-star cornerback who was one of the cornerstones of the 2022 recruiting class. The Ohio State football program has the number one recruiting class for 2022. At one point, they had a...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
Ohio StateYour Radio Place

Changes announced for home OSU football games

COLUMBUS, OHIO–College football starts in less than a month and Ohio State has announced new protocols and changes for the upcoming season at the Shoe. First, there has been an update regarding masks. Masks will be required for all fans while in closed space areas such as while attending Skull...
College Sportswrrnetwork.com

Cowboy Basketball Announces 2021-22 Conference Schedule

Pokes to Play Five Conference Home Games on Saturday. The University of Wyoming along with the Mountain West conference released the updated 2021-22 conference basketball schedule on Friday afternoon. The 18-game conference slate features nine home contests with five of those games being played on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium. The...
College Sportsrockydailynews.com

Should CU Buffs dump Pac-12 for Big Ten?

Kiz: Did y’all hear? Texas and Oklahoma are joining the Southeastern Conference. Well, I’ll be gol dang. There’s your proof anybody can develop a taste for grits if you bribe ’em with enough fresh cabbage. Perish the Big 12 and hail a new era of super-duper conferences. College football is on the verge of money-grubbing chaos. How should the CU Buffs respond? And if the Mountain West crumbles, where would the CSU Rams go?
Marlborough, MAMilford Daily News

Senior Nina Gavin ready to soar for AMSA girls volleyball team

The volleyball court is Nina Gavin’s home nearly every month of the year, but it was just a tourist stop four fall seasons ago. When the Advanced Math and Science Academy (AMSA) senior first transferred to the Marlborough charter school in seventh grade, she was a soccer star. So, volleyball wasn’t on the menu while Gavin was busy running the pitch.
buffzone.com

Karl Dorrell pleased with CU Buffs’ vaccination rate

Despite many aspects of life being more “normal” than they were a year ago, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell knows he and his team can’t get complacent. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an issue around the world and there is an ongoing push to get people vaccinated. CU is doing its part, with the majority of football players and staff now fully vaccinated.
SoccerWacoTrib.com

Baylor soccer craves return to normalcy

A return to normalcy is what the Baylor soccer team craves most as it begins fall practice. Last season was anything but normal as COVID-19 forced Big 12 soccer teams to split their schedules with conference games in the fall and nonconference games and the NCAA tournament in the spring.
College Sportscbslocal.com

Nate Landman Ready To Lead The Buffs Defense For One Final Season

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– After rupturing his Achilles tendon in the final game of the 2020 regular season, Nate Landman’s bright football future was in serious jeopardy. “I’d say the hardest part about recovery was the first month or two: having surgery, being immobile, can’t drive anywhere. Just kind of wrapping your head around what the next couple months are going to be like,” Landman said.
Taylorsville, UTvalleyjournals.com

Warriors, Cougars set to begin football season

The offensive line will be a key at Taylorsville this fall to the team's offensive success. (Greg James/ City Journals) The high school football season is set to begin earlier than usual this season. Taylorsville and Kearns have some roster holes to fill but find themselves ready. The Warriors have...
Soccerbuffzone.com

Quick turnaround over as CU Buffs women’s soccer begins preseason workouts

Gone are the team meetings via Zoom, the idle time created by nonexistent social gatherings, and, most significantly for a high-cardio sport, the facemasks at practice. What remains are the usual high expectations for the Colorado women’s soccer team. On Tuesday, the 10th season under head coach Danny Sanchez got...
NFLSterling Journal-Advocate

Keeler: Nate Landman ready to prove CU Buffs were no 2020 football fluke. And that Cinderella does sequels.

BOULDER — If you can navigate an F-150 around BoCo with a walking boot, Nate Landman figures, why can’t you run with Texas A&M?. “I actually drove with the boot on,” the CU Buffs’ star linebacker said Thursday with a puckish grin. “Which I was told not to do, but I did it anyway. It’s tough. Sometimes you’d hit the brake and the gas at the same time.”
Tallassee, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Super 8 Seniors: Jalyn Daniels

SUPER 8 SENIORS: Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels well set to run wild this fall. Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels burst onto the scene for the Tigers in 2020 and was a true catalyst in the team's offense. Now, Daniels is looking for even more success in 2021.
College Sportsbuffzone.com

CU Buffs opponent preview: UCLA leaning on experience

When Chip Kelly was hired as head coach after the 2017 season, there was an expectation that he would lead UCLA to national prominence. As head coach at Oregon from 2009-12, the innovative Kelly went 46-7 in four seasons, and in three of those, the Ducks finished with a top-four national ranking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy