‘Super senior’ Leah Clayton ready for return to normalcy for CU Buffs volleyball

When the opportunity to stick around became available, there was no hesitation from Leah Clayton. Given the entirety of her volleyball experience so far at the University of Colorado has been a season on the sideline and the hurdles-at-every-corner pandemic season, Clayton didn’t give it a second thought. When the NCAA announced that all student-athletes would be eligible for an extra season as a sort of compensation for the 2020-21 pandemic year, Clayton jumped on board.