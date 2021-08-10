Cancel
Saints kicker Lutz having surgery for core muscle injury

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
The State-Journal
 6 days ago

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints kicker Wil Lutz has scheduled surgery to a repair a core muscle injury and it's unclear if he'll return in time for the regular season. New Orleans signed former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher to fill in, Maher's agent, Derrick Fox, told The Associated Press on Monday evening.

